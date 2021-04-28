PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Shares of PSPSF opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $131.45.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

