PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. PTC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.180-3.390 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.39 EPS.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,940. PTC has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $275,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,894.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,644,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

