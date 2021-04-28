PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s current price.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 816,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,280. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $112,097.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,288 shares of company stock worth $351,256. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

