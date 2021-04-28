PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. 816,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,288 shares of company stock worth $351,256. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

