Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PUBGY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

