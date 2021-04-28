Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PHCF stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

