pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Hits $13.71 on Major Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $129,368.89 and $3,803.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.71 or 0.00025109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.55 or 0.00841709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.48 or 0.08140446 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

