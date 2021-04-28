PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $912,115.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.22 or 0.00869535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.07905943 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

