Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,250 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

