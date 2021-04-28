Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PEMIF stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.