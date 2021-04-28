Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEMIF stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

