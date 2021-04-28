Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,000 shares, a growth of 388.5% from the March 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on LRTNF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Pi Financial started coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.