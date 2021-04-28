Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 79.9% in April

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the March 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 51,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 530,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,605. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

