PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.24

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.24 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 1268028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

