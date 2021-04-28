PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.830 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of PVH traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. 37,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

