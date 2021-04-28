PWR Coin Reaches Market Cap of $528,715.58 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $528,715.58 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 124.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,694.61 or 0.99904213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.84 or 0.01177848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00522687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.00379059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138656 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003920 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

