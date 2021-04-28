Pylon Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $805,356.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pylon Network Coin Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

