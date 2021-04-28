PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZC opened at GBX 261 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.04 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 290.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.29.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.