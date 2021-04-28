Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38,475.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $38,475.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $20.55 or 0.00037377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

