Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

MA opened at $389.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.07. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $262.96 and a 1 year high of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

