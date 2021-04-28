Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $655.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $3,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

