Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) Boosted by Analyst

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.52 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

