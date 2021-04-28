Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

ENTG stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.