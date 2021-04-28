Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $203.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

