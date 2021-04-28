Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Reduced by Analyst

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHUY. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Chuy’s stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a PE ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

