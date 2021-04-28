Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut by Analyst

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CVBF stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after acquiring an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

