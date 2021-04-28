Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Lifted by Capital One Financial

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SITC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SITC opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.