Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$847.30 million and a PE ratio of 36.05.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

