Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issued By DA Davidson

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

