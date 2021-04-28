Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

NYSE:CNI opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

