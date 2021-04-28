Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.10.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$39.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

