Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Increased by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.69). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

AAL stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

