Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

