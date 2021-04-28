Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $184.74 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.