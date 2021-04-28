Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

NYSE EOG opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

