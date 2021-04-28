Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Increased by Analyst

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esquire Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

