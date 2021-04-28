Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lowered by Piper Sandler

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

MYFW stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $204.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Western Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

