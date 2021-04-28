Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $491.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

