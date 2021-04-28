Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

