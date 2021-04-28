Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Boosted by Analyst

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

LSTR stock opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

