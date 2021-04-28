Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 120.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 117.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

