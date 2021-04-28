Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Raised by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

