Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Raised by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter.
Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
