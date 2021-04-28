Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.