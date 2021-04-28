Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Increased by Analyst

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

