Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Decreased by Analyst

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Progyny stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 523.27 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,928,377.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $2,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,864 shares of company stock worth $22,476,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

