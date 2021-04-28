Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

DGX stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

