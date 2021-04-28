Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

NYSE RKT opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Hillman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,074,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

