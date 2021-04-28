Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.