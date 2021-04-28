Q2 (QTWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $9,027,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,203. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

