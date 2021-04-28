Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $134.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

