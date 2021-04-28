Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

